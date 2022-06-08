LARRY’S ICE CREAM’S SUPER-SIZED, NJ-BOARDWALK-INSPIRED COMFORT FOODS, AND SUPER-COOL DESSERTS ARE BLAZING A TRENDS-PACKED TRAIL TO BOCA RATON

Larry’s Ice Cream, one of South Florida’s fastest expanding, mom-and-pop ice cream parlor and cafe chains, will soon be bringing new flair to old favorites in Boca Raton, where its ‘retro-modern’ vibe and expanded, over-the-top menu are coming to St. Andrew’s Plaza, near the Town Center Mall as Larry’s Ice Cream and Cafe.

“We love trailblazing trends,” says Janet McGinnis, Larry’s Owner and Innovator. “And we are so excited to bring our super-sized desserts, comfort food twists and glam, glittery drinks to Boca!”

Larry’s NJ-Boardwalk-inspired dessert menu is dripping with Funnel Cake Fries, Bubble Waffles, Fried Oreos, Beignets, Classic Thick Shakes, Jaw-Dropping Sundaes, and 48 Lip Smacking, Homemade Ice Cream Flavors- including Larry’s trending TikTok menu. (@LarrysIceCream is #TikTokFamous!)

“We literally have TikTok followers driving to Larry’s from out-of-state to taste “TikTok flavors” inspired by One Direction and Harry Styles-fandom,” says McGinnis. “We bring viral requests to life, have millions of video views and our customers absolutely love it.”

Equally inventive, fun and on-point is Larry’s part-diner/part-café gourmet, comfort food menu. The lineup redefines classic favorites: Waffle Bubble Bites, Fresh Home-Style Breakfast Sandwiches, Build-Your-Own Crepes, Cuban Sandwiches, Philly Cheesesteaks, Bacon/Egg/Cheese/Quesadillas, Wraps and Salads.

And to wash it all down, head to Larry’s for Refreshers ‘On-the-GLOW’ – where edible glitter will bring one-of-a-kind sparkle to iced tea, lemonade and fruity refreshers exclusive to the Boca Location.

“We are committed to catapulting Larry’s to Boca’s Best- and to continue bringing our very best efforts, people-pleasing food and Boardwalk-inspired treats to our customers- everywhere we are,” adds McGinnis.

Because these days, coming to Boca Raton is NOT Larry’s Ice Cream’s only big move in motion.

Larry’s Ice Cream & Food Truck will be hitting the streets in all three SoFla counties this summer- offering ice cream and fun, customized food and dessert options for any occasion. From Food Truck events to birthdays and corporate parties and everything in between- Larry’s bubblegum pink truck will be serving up signature smiles for miles.

Larry’s Ice Cream & Café will also be driving customers into some of Broward County’s largest automobile dealerships. Yep! In addition to being the oldest ice cream parlor in Coral Springs (est. 1986!), Larry’s is also South Florida’s first open-kitchen ‘Dealership Diner’, bringing its cutesy, state-of-the-art vibe to Coral Springs Honda and will be coming soon to Coconut Creek Infiniti/Lincoln.

“We wanted to steer some of Larry’s yum into the ‘dreaded dealership experience,’” says McGinnis. “So, whether coming in to shop for a car or for service, these dealerships are now a destination where customers can be happy to be.”

So happy, in fact, that you may see Larry’s bright pink Delivery Golf Cart buzzing up and down Sample Road later this summer- bringing cheer (and chow!) to neighboring dealerships not as fortunate to have a Larry’s in its lobby!

“I would say modern, innovative, experience-focused, customer-minded and delicious are Larry’s Ice Cream’s proudest Flavors of the Day,” says McGinnis. “And as for the cherry on top- that’s our commitment to the communities we serve. We are so grateful for our warm Boca Raton welcome and look forward to serving these special customers and building another decades-long home.”

MORE ABOUT LARRY’S ICE CREAM: Larry’s Ice Cream is a family-owned and operated ice cream parlor that has been scooping up smiles since 1986, making it Coral Springs, Florida’s oldest ice cream parlor. From 64 delicious ice cream flavors to ‘TikTok Flavors’, crepes, gourmet twists on comfort foods, over-the-top desserts, glittery drinks and more- Larry’s has been expanding both its menu and locations: Larry’s Ice Cream – 749 N University Dr, Coral Springs, 33071; Larry’s Ice Cream & Cafe- 21090 St Andrews Blvd., Boca Raton, 33433 (OPENING SOON!); Larry’s Cafe- (Inside Honda Dealership) 9400 W Atlantic Blvd, Coral Springs, 33071; Larry’s Cafe (Under Construction)- 5501 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, 33073. Larry’s was awarded a Restaurant Guru recommendation badge in 2020 and proudly works with Sprint, Make-A-Wish, area schools and more in their commitment to the communities they proudly serve.