Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger announce the arrival of baby No. 2

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s family is getting bigger.

The couple announced Sunday they have welcomed their second daughter.

“We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” Schwarzenegger wrote Sunday on her Instagram account, along with the image of a birth announcement revealing the baby’s name and May 21 birth date.

Pratt posted the same birth announcement on his Instagram, writing in the caption, “Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.”

Word came out last December that Pratt and Schwarzenegger were expecting their second child, according to People. They are already parents to Lyla, 1, while the “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star shares son Jack, 9, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who married in 2019, do not share many glimpses of their family. In January, Schwarzenegger posted photos of Lyla taking a walk without showing her face.

According to TODAY, the couple tends to post photos in which her face is shielded, which Schwarzenegger says comes from her own upbringing in the public eye.