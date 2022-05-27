Boca Beat, 05/26
- Boca Helping Hands is struggling to keep up with food demand as inflation squeezes budgets and their volunteer force dwindles. With gas prices continuing to rise, shortages at the grocery store, and the cost of commodity goods increasing, Boca Helping Hands has seen an uptick in demand for their hunger relief services. In addition, many of the organization’s regular volunteers are migrating back north, and college students are heading home for the summer, causing a volunteer shortage.
- The City of Boca Raton’s Summer in the City series kicks off with the 2nd Annual Battle of the Bands Competition on Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real. Finalists in both the Over & Under 20 Years Old categories – with musicians spanning from a 13-year-old vocalist to a 64-year-old guitarist – will take the stage to compete for the $2,500 cash prize in each category.
- The economy, inflation and the high cost of housing are weighing on the minds of consumers as recent price hikes force Floridians to cut back on travel, entertainment and other discretionary items, according to the latest statewide survey from the Florida Atlantic University Business and Economics Polling Initiative (FAU BEPI).
- BoyntonArts is proud to announce a photo contest in honor of National Park and Recreation Month. Anyone with digital photos that showcase City of Boynton Beach parks or the community enjoying them, is encouraged to submit their photos online at photocontest.boyntonarts.com by Sunday, June 12 at 4:30 pm.
- The non-profit Alliance of Women Executives (AWE) made the college dreams of 24 Palm Beach County young women come true. The organization awarded scholarships to deserving high school graduates at their 5th annual scholarship awards ceremony held May10th at Abacoa Golf Club emceed by WPTV news anchor Shannon Cake.
- June 1st marks the start of Hurricane Season here in south Florida. Ruth and Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS), as a leading provider of senior services in south Palm Beach County, is currently seeking older adults living alone with no family close by to register with the agency. You do not need to be an existing client of the agency to register. This annual registry opens at the start of each Hurricane season as part of the agency’s Hurricane response efforts. We know from past storms there are hundreds of seniors living alone who could benefit from assistance after a storm.
- Atlantic Aviation, one of the leading networks of fixed-based operators in North America, today announced it has signed a new 40-year master lease agreement at the Boca Raton Airport. This lease agreement features a $40 million commitment from Atlantic Aviation to upgrade, enhance, and expand existing airport infrastructure over the next 7 years.
- Hacked bank and Twitter accounts, malicious power outages and attempts to tamper with medical records threaten the security of the nation’s health, money, energy, society and infrastructure. Harnessing the laws of nature – namely quantum physics – a cutting-edge teleportation technology is taking cybersecurity to new, “unhackable” heights using miniscule particles of light or “beams.”
- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), the nation’s leading provider of home services solutions, announces a new partnership with HomeSmart, one of the nation’s largest 100% real estate brokerage firms. As a HomeSmart national partner, Cinch will offer its award-winning warranty plan and services to HomeSmart’s franchise partners, brokers and more than 23,000 agents across 37 states and 199 offices nationwide.
- Palm Beach State College celebrated its more than 2,000 spring graduates at two commencement ceremonies May 12 and applauded their resilience in reaching the milestone despite unique challenges caused by the pandemic.
