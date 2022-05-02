Boca Bacchanal is Back, Baby! May 6-7, 2022

“A Food & Wine Feast to Please the Gods”

By Kenny Spahn

Spring has officially sprung. And to us local foodies and oenophiles, spring time means the best feast around – the Boca Bacchanal! Now celebrating its 18th consecutive year (except for last year’s Covid break), Boca Raton welcomes the spring each year in royal style, with the Boca Bacchanal Wine & Food Festival. The Boca Bacchanal is long considered the city’s finest food & wine event, with an extra special focus on the wine (Bacchanal is, after all, a tribute to Bacchus, the God of Wine!), presented by the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum.

And this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever! The grand gala is held at the beautiful newly remodeled The Boca Raton (formerly Boca Raton Resort & Club), with an all-star lineup of restaurants, wine, and entertainment. Don’t miss this chance to experience unlimited ‘by the bite’ samplings from some of the area’s top eateries from the Boca/Delray area, including: The Boca Raton (ten different stations!), Brulé Bistro, Eat District, Ganzo Sushi, KakaoZon Chocolate, Kapow Noodle Bar, Meso Beach House, New York Grilled Cheese, The Poké Company, Prezzo, Proper Ice Cream, Ramen Lab Eatery, Rose’s Daughter, Seagate Hotel, Sicilian Oven, and more! And to accompany all this fine fare, enjoy endless samplings of hundreds of fine wines (and over 40 wineries), plus craft beers, spirits, and cocktails.

Also on tap for the evening: Live entertainment, a Silent Auction for incredible prize packages, interactive exhibits, and more. And the best part is, it all goes to benefit a very worthy cause – the Boca Raton Historical Society and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum!

Of course, no Bacchanal would be complete without the famed Vintner Dinners, which take place Friday, May 6. Each dinner is a unique experience (with very limited space available), held at private estates and unique historical sites in Boca. Guests enjoy a magnificent 5-course intimate private dinner prepared by a top national chef, an accompanied with specially paired wines personally presented by a top vintner. This year’s visiting Chefs and featured vintners include Chef Christophe Bristiel with Château La Nerthe; Chef Chris Baker with DAOU Vineyards; Chef Tim Duncan with Silver Oak & Twomey Cellars; Chef Katie Madigan with St. Francis Winery & Vineyards; and Chef Tony Apostolakos with Masi Agricola winery.

As Mary Csar, Executive Director proudly notes, “BOCA BACCHANAL is a festive weekend that celebrates and enhances the appreciation of wine and food, while bringing together world class chefs and vintners, offering their finest specialties, while providing the entire community with a delightful opportunity to support the heritage education programs of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum and the Boca Raton Historical Society,”

So mark your calendars – and raise a glass to Bacchus!

The Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting is Saturday, May 7, from 7:00 – 10:00 pm, in the Grand Ballroom of the Mizner Center at The Boca Raton, located at 501 East Camino Real in Boca Raton. Tickets prices are $200.

Vintner Dinners will be held at private homes and historic locations on Friday evening, May 6. Tickets are $350, all inclusive (very limited availability).

NOTE: The Grand Tasting and the Vintner’s Dinners often sell out, so order your tickets now!

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://www.bocabacchanal.com or www.BocaHistory.org. Or call the BRHS at (561) 395- 6766, Ext.101, or stop by the BRHS&M at 71 North Federal Highway, in downtown Boca.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum: The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

About the Author: Kenny Spahn is a renowned food critic, culinary columnist, and restaurant authority, and has published over 800 culinary articles. Mr. Spahn serves as CEO of Restaurant Placement Group, www.RestaurantPlacement.com an exclusive recruiting, placement, and consulting firm for the restaurant and hospitality industry.

About The Boca Raton:

For more information about The Boca Raton, visit: TheBocaRaton.com; or call (561) 447-3000.

For more information about Restaurant Placement Group, visit: www.RestaurantPlacement.com.

