SPECIAL LIVE PODCAST EVENTRETURNS APRIL 12TO BIERGARTEN BOCA RATON

EIGHT OF SOUTH FLORIDA’S MOST POPULAR PODCASTS IN FRONT OF A LIVE AUDIENCE

BOCA RATON, FL (April 4, 2022) – PodPopuli, the full-service retail podcast experience located in the heart of Downtown Boca Raton, is thrilled to be bringing back another edition of Pod-A-Palooza, a unique live event featuring 8 popular locally-based podcasts. The event – which kicks off at 5pm on Tuesday, April 12 – will be held at Biergarten located at 309 Via de Palmas in Royal Palm Place.

“Podcasting is such a powerful way to use your voice, spread a message, and connect with an audience” says Brian Howie, PodPopuli founder. “We were overwhelmed at the response to our previous Pod-A-Paloozas, and we are incredibly excited to be featuring some of the most dynamic local personalities and engaging the community in this unique live showcase.”

The evening will feature surprise guests, audience participation, and giveaways; and will be streamed live via the PodPopuli Facebook page. The podcasts are available across all major podcasting platforms, including Spotify, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, and Audible.

Participating podcasts include Barb Knows Best with “Peaceful Barb” Schmidt & Michelle Maros, Ask The Rabbi with Rabbi Leonid Feldman, The Great Food Feud with Brian Howie, Impruv U with Christine Davies, Tour de Todd hosted by Todd Wilson, The Sebas Perspective, Living Boca, and You’ve Got Connections with Arielle Leavitt.