Detectives Investigate a Shooting/Homicide in Belle Glade

Boca Raton, FL –

Date: April 10, 2022 Time: 11:07 pm Location: 800 block of SW Ave C Place, Belle Glade

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 800 block of SW AVE C Place, Belle Glade. Upon arrival, an adult male was located deceased from apparent gunshot wound(s).

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating this death as a homicide.

Suspect information and motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about his shooting/homicide is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com