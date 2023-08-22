PBSO Conducts High Visibility Enforcement to Improve Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety

Palm Beach County, FL – Palm Beach County ranks sixth (top 35%) in the State of Florida, for counties with a population of over 200,000, for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists. In 2022, in Palm Beach County, pedestrians and bicyclists were involved in 1,372 collisions, resulting in 135 serious injury crashes, and 69 fatalities.

In an effort to protect the safety of those most vulnerable roadway users, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will conduct High Visibility Enforcement Details (HVE) from August 21, 2023 to May 10, 2024 at specific intersections throughout central Palm Beach County.

High Visibility Enforcement details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida, in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation’s focused initiative to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.

The goal of this enforcement effort is to increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.

Our enforcement efforts will focus primarily on education to drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. However, violations may result in a warning or citation being issued depending on the circumstance.

Remember:

· Drivers , obey speed limits, never drive impaired and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists, especially in intersections.

· Bicyclists , obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic flow, and always use lights when riding at night.