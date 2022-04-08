CITY OF BOCA RATON OPENS COMPETITION FOR 2ND ANNUAL BATTLE OF THE BANDS

Showcase of Finalists and Teen Marketplace Set for Friday, June 3 at

the Mizner Park Amphitheater

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA (March 22, 2022) – The City of Boca Raton is excited to announce the return of the 2nd Annual Battle of the Bands competition on Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real. Bands interested in battling it out on stage can apply online starting March 25 at 8 a.m. through April 25 at 5 p.m.

In order to apply, bands (defined as three or more people with at least two playing a musical instrument), must select a competition category, Under 20 (years old) or 20+, and submit a two-song demo video of a live performance (not a music video) with a YouTube or Vimeo link. Finalists will be selected in each category and will have the chance to compete on stage at the Mizner Park Amphitheater on Friday, June 3. The winning band in each category will receive a $2,500 cash prize.

In addition, a special Teen Marketplace, featuring young entrepreneurs ages 13-19, will take place during the Battle of the Bands competition from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The. Marketplace is a great opportunity for young entrepreneurs in the area to showcase their local businesses such as babysitting, pet services, tech support, hand-made goods, and more. Submissions for the marketplace will open starting March 25 at 8 a.m. through April 25 at 5 p.m.

“We are looking forward to rediscovering some of the great talent and creativity in our own backyard,” said Amy DiNorscio, Amphitheater and Community Events Manager for the City of Boca Raton. “This year’s event will include a new component to help promote and encourage entrepreneurship among the youth in our community.”

For a full list of rules and to enter a band or business, visit Battle of the Bands | Boca Raton, FL (myboca.us).

The City of Boca Raton boasts five miles of gorgeous beaches, 47 parks, and 1,650 acres of recreational space, attracting residents and visitors year-round. The City’s Recreation Services Department hosts a full calendar of free community events at select parks and the Mizner Park Amphitheater. For more details on City events, visit www.MyBoca.us/SpecialEvents.