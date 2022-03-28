The Symphonia Showcases Two Classical Music Stars in Season’s Third Concert

Laura Jackson – Photo Jeff Dow

Conductor Laura Jackson and Pianist Marika Bournaki Featured in March Performance

Boca Raton, FL — The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, will feature two leading ladies of classical music when it presents its third concert of the season, ‘Music in Bloom,’ on Sunday, March 27 at 3 p.m.

Laura Jackson will conduct and Marika Bournaki will be the piano soloist for the March 27, 3:00 p.m. concert at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School, 3900 Jog Road, Boca Raton.

Guest Conductor Laura Jackson, who has been the Reno Philharmonic Music Director and Conductor for the past 11 years, has been described by audiences as “passionate, personable, engaging, innovative, charismatic, musical, and effervescent.” She was the first American conductor invited by the U.S. State Department to lead the Algerian National Orchestra.

Marika Bournaki, who has been called the ‘Celene Dion of classical’ music, is the focus of the award winning documentary, “I am Not a Rock Star,” which chronicles her life from age 12 to 20, as she rose through the ranks of classical pianists.



PROGRAM

ADOLPHE (Julia) Shiver and Bloom

BRITTEN Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 3

Tickets start at $50 per person. Information on single concert tickets and programs is available at thesymphonia.org, by calling 561-376-3848, or by emailing [email protected].

About The SYMPHONIA

The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region’s premier chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. The SYMPHONIA’S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens. Follow on Instagram @TheSymphonia and on Facebook @SymphoniaBoca. More at thesymphonia.org.