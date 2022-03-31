Symphonia’s Final Concert of Season Features Former Child Prodigy, Pianist Lindsay Garritson

Lindsay Garritson

Boca Raton, FL — The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, will perform its final concert of the season, ‘Poetic Mysteries,’ on Sunday, April 24, at 3 p.m. at the Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton.

Principal Conductor Alastair Willis will lead the chamber orchestra on a poetic journey, culminating in a powerful piano solo by former child prodigy, Lindsay Garritson. The concert begins promptly at 3 p.m., with a Pre-Concert Conversation with Principal Conductor Willis at 2:00 p.m., a complimentary amenity for ticket holders.



‘POETIC MYSTERIES’

The Symphonia’s Principal Conductor, Maestro Alastair Willis, returns to the podium for the season finale. Willis’ recording of Ravel’s “L’Enfant et les Sortileges” with Nashville Symphony and Opera for Naxos was Grammy-nominated for Best Classical Album in 2009. The featured soloist is pianist Lindsay Garritson, who has been performing since the age of four. She was one of only 30 pianists invited to participate in the 2013 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and has two solo albums.

PROGRAM

QUINN MASON Reflections on a Memorial

MOZART Piano Concerto in C Major K 467

DE FALLA El Amor Brujo

Individual tickets are $50-$84. Information is available at thesymphonia.org; by calling 561-376-3848; or by emailing [email protected].

About The SYMPHONIA

The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region’s premier chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. The SYMPHONIA’S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens.