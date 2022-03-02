SJC Ventures welcomes Whole Foods Market to Boynton Beach 

Exterior of Whole Foods Market coming to Boynton Beach Marketplace

Boca Raton, FL – SJC Ventures, a premier Atlanta-based mixed-use, grocery-anchored retail and multi-family development firm, recently signed a new lease with Whole Foods Market, the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer, for its first location in Boynton Beach.

The grocery retailer will be located at Boynton Beach Marketplace, a 69,204-square-foot shopping center located at 7499 W Boynton Beach Blvd. Other expected tenants for the center include sit-down restaurants, fast casual eateries, service establishments and boutique fitness options.

“This will be a fantastic addition to the Boynton Beach area and we are thrilled to bring a tenant such as Whole Foods Market to the community,” said Jeff Garrison, principal at SJC Ventures. “Our firm seeks to find regional sites that fit the demographic of specialty grocery stores like Whole Foods Market, and Boynton Beach certainly matches that.”

Available retail space at Boynton Beach Marketplace is filling quickly. For more information on retail leasing opportunities, contact Cori Jackson, senior leasing director for SJC Ventures, at [email protected]

About SJC Ventures

Founded in 2007, SJC Ventures is a privately held, mixed-use commercial real estate and retail development firm. The company has acquired and developed more than 60 retail, mixed-use, multifamily and office projects throughout the continental U.S. The company is headquartered in Georgia. For more information, visit www.sjcventures.com.