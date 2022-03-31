SIX COMPANIES JOIN RESEARCH PARK AT FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY’S® GLOBAL VENTURES IN Q1 2022

Boca Chamber Member Update

BOCA RATON, Fla. (March 31, 2022) – The Research Park at Florida Atlantic University’s®

entrepreneur support initiative for second-stage technology companies, Global Ventures, added six

new innovative, high-growth clients during the first quarter of 2022: Azurian, CloudLabs, FAST2

Mine, Greener Process Systems, Helix Virtual Medicine, and XYGO.

Global Ventures focuses on assisting second-stage technology companies with six or more employees

and approximately $1 million annual revenue, to achieve the next level of growth by providing

direct connections to Florida Atlantic University researchers and students, market entry and

research assistance, business and cultural training, talent sourcing and more to strengthen and

diversify the economic base of Palm Beach and Broward counties.

Currently Global Ventures is working with 34 companies from more than 10 countries including

Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Germany, Canada, and Ecuador, in both physical office and virtual formats.

More information can be found at www.GlobalVenturesFAU.org.

Azurian, based in Chile, provides a mobile application for the real-time collection of health

indicators such as blood pressure, body weight, body mass index, glucose, and physical activity,

among others. “We are delighted to be part of the Global Ventures ecosystem at the Research Park at

FAU, contributing to future health solutions with the support of one of the biggest players in the

market,” said Emilio Deik, CEO of Azurian.

CloudLabs, based in Colombia, provides laboratory simulators for experiencing meaningful virtual

learning environments. The platforms are used in both STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering,

Mathematics) and vocational areas. “We are pleased to be at Global Ventures because it is helping

us to grow faster in the USA, taking advantage of all the resources Research Park at FAU offers us.

We are so grateful,” said Jiovany Orozco Parra, CEO & Founder CloudLabs.

FAST2 Mine, based in Brazil, has created operational management software for the mining industry.

“FAST2 Mine is excited about being part of a group of groundbreaking innovation seekers. We are

looking forward to interacting, learning and contributing to this amazing and stimulating

environment,” said Jeremias Azambuja, Growth & Marketing Manager for FAST2 Mine.

Greener Process Systems, which began in Italy, has patented oceangoing ship emission capture

technology (SETH™) to reduce air pollution in urban areas close to ports. The company says this

will result in improved health conditions for millions and reduce the impact of ship emissions on

the environment. “We are thrilled to be joining the other innovative and growing companies in Global Ventures and the Research Park at FAU and we look to be a valuable contributor,” said Matt

Sweetwood, CEO of Greener Process Systems Inc.

Helix Virtual Medicine (HelixVM) has built a proprietary software platform enabling virtual patient

care wherever they may live, work and shop. Its unique “Medicine as a Product” architecture

integrates physician care with their referral and fulfillment networks for both insured and

uninsured patients. “HelixVM is excited to be partnering with Global Ventures in this critical

growth stage of the company,” Founder & CEO Robert Rodriguez stated. “Global Ventures’ incubation

space increases our access across the South Florida venture ecosystem, especially to engineering

and marketing talent vital to our growth,” added Rodriguez.

XYGO, with operations in Colombia, Peru, and Chile, creates 3D digital twin city models and GIS

information platforms. Leveraging mobile technology and drones, XYGO captures data using lidar

mapping to generate, maintain and inspect the infrastructure of smart cities. “We are thrilled to

become a member of the Global Ventures program. We strongly believe that their network, experience,

and support will be key to our company’s goal of expansion into the US market,” said Alfredo

Escobar, CEO of XYGO.

“Global Ventures focuses on high growth tech companies that will add value to Florida Atlantic

University’s mission and to the South Florida economy by adding new intellectual property, capital

infusion and new job creation,” said Andrew Duffell, president of the Research Park at FAU, “These

six companies embody our mission and are exciting additions to the Research Park at FAU community.”

More information on each of the companies mentioned in this release can be found below:

