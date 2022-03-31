SIX COMPANIES JOIN RESEARCH PARK AT FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY’S® GLOBAL VENTURES IN Q1 2022
BOCA RATON, Fla. (March 31, 2022) – The Research Park at Florida Atlantic University’s®
entrepreneur support initiative for second-stage technology companies, Global Ventures, added six
new innovative, high-growth clients during the first quarter of 2022: Azurian, CloudLabs, FAST2
Mine, Greener Process Systems, Helix Virtual Medicine, and XYGO.
Global Ventures focuses on assisting second-stage technology companies with six or more employees
and approximately $1 million annual revenue, to achieve the next level of growth by providing
direct connections to Florida Atlantic University researchers and students, market entry and
research assistance, business and cultural training, talent sourcing and more to strengthen and
diversify the economic base of Palm Beach and Broward counties.
Currently Global Ventures is working with 34 companies from more than 10 countries including
Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Germany, Canada, and Ecuador, in both physical office and virtual formats.
More information can be found at www.GlobalVenturesFAU.org.
Azurian, based in Chile, provides a mobile application for the real-time collection of health
indicators such as blood pressure, body weight, body mass index, glucose, and physical activity,
among others. “We are delighted to be part of the Global Ventures ecosystem at the Research Park at
FAU, contributing to future health solutions with the support of one of the biggest players in the
market,” said Emilio Deik, CEO of Azurian.
CloudLabs, based in Colombia, provides laboratory simulators for experiencing meaningful virtual
learning environments. The platforms are used in both STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering,
Mathematics) and vocational areas. “We are pleased to be at Global Ventures because it is helping
us to grow faster in the USA, taking advantage of all the resources Research Park at FAU offers us.
We are so grateful,” said Jiovany Orozco Parra, CEO & Founder CloudLabs.
FAST2 Mine, based in Brazil, has created operational management software for the mining industry.
“FAST2 Mine is excited about being part of a group of groundbreaking innovation seekers. We are
looking forward to interacting, learning and contributing to this amazing and stimulating
environment,” said Jeremias Azambuja, Growth & Marketing Manager for FAST2 Mine.
Greener Process Systems, which began in Italy, has patented oceangoing ship emission capture
technology (SETH™) to reduce air pollution in urban areas close to ports. The company says this
will result in improved health conditions for millions and reduce the impact of ship emissions on
the environment. “We are thrilled to be joining the other innovative and growing companies in Global Ventures and the Research Park at FAU and we look to be a valuable contributor,” said Matt
Sweetwood, CEO of Greener Process Systems Inc.
Helix Virtual Medicine (HelixVM) has built a proprietary software platform enabling virtual patient
care wherever they may live, work and shop. Its unique “Medicine as a Product” architecture
integrates physician care with their referral and fulfillment networks for both insured and
uninsured patients. “HelixVM is excited to be partnering with Global Ventures in this critical
growth stage of the company,” Founder & CEO Robert Rodriguez stated. “Global Ventures’ incubation
space increases our access across the South Florida venture ecosystem, especially to engineering
and marketing talent vital to our growth,” added Rodriguez.
XYGO, with operations in Colombia, Peru, and Chile, creates 3D digital twin city models and GIS
information platforms. Leveraging mobile technology and drones, XYGO captures data using lidar
mapping to generate, maintain and inspect the infrastructure of smart cities. “We are thrilled to
become a member of the Global Ventures program. We strongly believe that their network, experience,
and support will be key to our company’s goal of expansion into the US market,” said Alfredo
Escobar, CEO of XYGO.
“Global Ventures focuses on high growth tech companies that will add value to Florida Atlantic
University’s mission and to the South Florida economy by adding new intellectual property, capital
infusion and new job creation,” said Andrew Duffell, president of the Research Park at FAU, “These
six companies embody our mission and are exciting additions to the Research Park at FAU community.”
More information on each of the companies mentioned in this release can be found below:
Azurian: https://www.azurian.com/
CloudLabs: https://cloudlabs.us/
FAST2 Mine: https://www.fast2mine.com/
Greener Process Systems: https://www.greenerprocess.com/
HelixVM: https://helixvm.com/
XYGO: http://www.xygo.com/
About the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University®
The Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® is home to technology companies and
research-based organizations working to support the research and development activities of Florida
Atlantic University and to foster economic development and broaden the economic base of Broward and
Palm Beach counties. The Research Park at FAU hosts Global Ventures, an international soft landing
center for second-stage technology companies and FAU Tech Runway, a South Florida public-private
partnership that serves as a hub to accelerate technology development and incubate startup
companies. The Research Park at FAU is a 70-acre destination for R&D companies to thrive,
established in 1985, it is widely regarded as South Florida’s laboratory for new entrepreneurial
ideas and technologies. The Research Park at FAU is governed by the Florida Atlantic Research and
Development Authority, an independent special district created by Palm Beach and Broward counties
in partnership with Florida Atlantic University, organized under Chapter 159, Part V, Florida S
tatues. (www.research-park.org)