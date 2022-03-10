Clinics Can Help Hosts Impact of the Palm Beaches for Tours and Announcement of New Service

Jason Pizzo, Linda Borgmeyer, Jamie Walton, Despina Hall, Owen O’Neill

Boca Raton, FL –– On the morning of February 16, 2022, members of Impact the Palm Beaches toured Clinics Can Help for light bites, tours and most importantly, to unveil the new Clinics Can Help Mobile Unit. The first of its kind in South Florida, The CCH Mobile Unit will help to bridge the gap for those in acute need of medical equipment, but without easy access due to immobility. Thanks to a $100,000 grant from Impact the Palm Beaches, Clinics Can Help was able to purchase the unit, which will be staffed by a Physical Therapist who will be able to assess and train clients on the use of the equipment provided. The goal is to create a tipping point in healthcare that will allow residents in our community the mobility, independence, and the dignity they deserve.

Clinics Can Help anticipates the Mobile Unit will serve 300 additional children and adults annually and has an intentional focus on serving children with special needs. They expect by year five they will have delivered services to 1,500 children and adults with the ultimate goal of getting people out of bed, returned to school and work, and back into their communities as quickly and safely as possible.

This additional clinical support minimizes risks associated with improper equipment use, promoting faster healer, increases chances of recovery and giving people improved mobility, independence, and dignity. For example, providing appropriately fitted braces to an infant with cerebral palsy drastically improves the chances the child will be able to walk by preventing deformities. Crutches used correctly can dramatically reduce the healing time of musculoskeletal injuries getting an adult back to work in less time; and older adults prone to pneumonia and falls after hospitalizations benefit from devices intended to open lung bases and safety mobility devices such as walkers.

For more information about this event, or Clinics Can Help, visit www.clinicscanhelp.org or call (561) 640-2995.

A vital resource in Palm Beach County and throughout southeast Florida for families in search of medical equipment such as hospital beds, wheelchairs, nebulizers, and more, CCH provides access to critical equipment for thousands of children and adults who cannot afford it. The only organization of its kind in Florida and one of only four in the U.S. that provide a vast and diverse array of equipment, CCH makes a difference through a simple process of organized recycling. For more information, please visit www.clinicscanhelp.org.