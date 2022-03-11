City of Boynton Beach Successfully Completes Implementation of New E-Permitting and Inspection Software

The City’s Development Department has completed the implementation and launch of SagesGov, an e-permitting software program that offers increased functionality and streamlined services, resulting in a quicker and more efficient permitting process for both users and City staff.

Residents, contractors and design professionals now enjoy a wide array of upgrades that make it even easier to do business with the City, such as online submissions of application forms, comprehensive permit tracking, online payment, real-time communication of inspection results, and improved inspector customer service. From major development permits to home renovations, this time saving software keeps users informed throughout the process by sending automated emails for submittals, payments, required documents, plan review status, inspection results and various project progress updates.

Since all permit applications are now required to be submitted electronically, the City rolled out quarterly Building in Boynton virtual training webinars to provide step-by-step instructions on how to utilize the system and to answer customers’ questions in real time.

“The SagesGov platform has simultaneously improved our customers’ experience while lowering current permit processing times by 25 days on most permit submittals,” said the City’s Development Director Adam Temple. “In addition, since the system is online only and available 24/7, we have reduced our use of paper and the need for customers to make the trip to City Hall, both benefits which are in line with the City’s Sustainability initiatives.”

For more information on this software, or for feedback and questions about the permitting process, call the City’s Development Department at 561-742-6350.