Boca Beat, 03/31
- Florida Atlantic University students Kate Maier and Samantha Zaninelli have been named 2022 Goldwater Scholars. The Barry Goldwater Scholarship is the most prestigious national research fellowship for undergraduate students.
- Join the Boca Raton Public Library and the City of Boca Raton’s Office of Sustainability in celebrating the launch of the Library’s new Seed Library with a series of speakers on Florida gardening on April 16, 2022, at the Downtown Library. Presentations include: 11:00am: Transforming Sterile Landscapes into Thriving Habitats for Pollinators, Butterflies and Birds
- Emidio Armando DiPietro, a legendary South Florida businessman, charitable donor, benefactor and mentor for needy kids, a Korean War veteran, devoted family man and renowned hospitality maven – was known by many other names: ‘Jay’ DiPietro, JD, Mr. D, Dad and his most loving and spot-on sobriquet, Papa Jay.
- Dozens of guests joined physicians and leaders from UHealth – University of Miami Health System to officially inaugurate the health system’s new clinic, UHealth at Downtown West Palm Beach, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
- Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) will hold its 3rd Annual Swing to Achieve Golf Tournament at the world-renowned Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course, 2345 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, from 9am to 1pm, on Saturday, April 2nd 2022.
- Saturday, April 9, 4:30 – 6:00 p.m., the City of Boynton Beach will host the U.S. Coast Guard Band at Centennial Park and Amphitheater located at 120 E. Ocean Avenue in Downtown Boynton. This event is part of the U.S. Coast Guards “Southern Connections” concert tour, a two-week mission traveling through Coast Guard Sectors Charleston, Jacksonville, Miami, and St. Petersburg. The concert is free and open to the public.
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital (BRRH) officially broke ground today for the new Gloria Drummond Patient Tower, the facility that is the cornerstone for the hospital’s campus transformation and the $250 million Keeping the Promise capital campaign.
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH) recently expanded its food distribution schedule in Lake Worth as part of the organization’s hunger relief efforts in Palm Beach County.
- The Junior League of Boca Raton’s third annual Little Black Dress Initiative raised funds, while also raising awareness of the challenges faced by underserved women and children. The weeklong awareness campaign kicked off during an event on February 28 and ran March 7-11.
- Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science students recently competed in Florida Food Future Hackathon as part of Florida Food Waste Prevention Week.
- Palm Beach State College’s Loxahatchee Groves campus hosted its inaugural STEAM Day as part of a new partnership with Loxahatchee Groves Elementary School to increase community engagement.
- Palm Beach Symphony’s recent panel discussion Music, Maestros & Masters offered free to the community, had the audience at the Benjamin Upper School Auditorium in Palm Beach Gardens looking at the biomechanics of staying fit in a whole new way.
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH) will host the 16th Annual MONOPOLY® Event & Casino Night on Saturday, April 30 at 6 pm at The Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, 2425 West Maya Palm Drive, Boca Raton. The chairperson for the event is Rochelle LeCavalier, Executive Director of Luxury Sales at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
