Thomas Friedman at FAU

FAU’s Alan B. and Charna Larkin Symposium on the American Presidency to Host Thomas Friedman

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University’s 2022 Alan B. and Charna Larkin Symposium on the American Presidency presents New York Times Foreign Affairs Columnist Thomas Friedman with “The American Presidency Through a Global Lens.” The lecture, followed by a book signing, will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. in the Kaye Auditorium, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus.

The lecture will be moderated by presidential historian Timothy Naftali. Tickets are $35-75 and can be purchased at www.fauevents.com or 561-297-6124. Group pricing and student pricing are also available.

Friedman is renowned for his direct reporting and accessible analysis of complex issues shaping the world. According to Foreign Policy magazine, “Friedman doesn’t just report on events; he helps shape them.” Winner of three Pulitzer Prizes, he has covered monumental stories from around the globe for The New York Times since 1981. Vanity Fair called him “the country’s best newspaper columnist.”

Since its founding in 2007, the Alan B. and Charna Larkin Symposium has welcomed author Doris Kearns Goodwin, former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, journalists/authors Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein; Eugene Robinson of the Washington Post; and historian David McCullough.

For more information about the Larkin Symposium, visit www.fau.edu/larkin.

