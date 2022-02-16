Tax Collector Office Completes Demolition of PGA Service Center

Constitutional Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon is pleased to announce that demolition is complete on the former DMV building on PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens.

“With the demolition of the old building, I am excited to begin construction on our new state-of- the-art service center,” said Gannon. “As the North County grows, we must also grow to accommodate the needs of the community.”

Operated by the State Division of Driver Licenses before the Tax Collector’s Office inherited the building in 2010, this location has served generations of Palm Beach County drivers but was unable to meet the demands of the growing population. The population of Palm Beach County is projected to increase 16% by 2030 and for every new home built in the county, an additional 2.3 people will require the services of the tax collector’s office.

“When I was elected in 2006, our county was home to 700,000 people. We have now grown to over 1.6 million people,” said Gannon. She went on to say, “this new service center will give us the ability to serve clients more efficiently now and in the future. We are very fortunate to be working with the City of Palm Beach Gardens to bring this facility to the residents of their city and the surrounding communities.”

The new, state-of-the-art facility will offer 74% more client service stations, ample parking, expanded road test capabilities and a bright and spacious interior designed with LEED green-building principles.

When construction is complete, by late 2023, the Tax Collector’s Service Center in the North County Governmental Center will close. The new service center in the City of Palm Beach Gardens will be the third facility built by the agency to meet demand spurred by Palm Beach County growth.