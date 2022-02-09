Office Depot Introduces Exclusive Line of Greener Cleaning Solutions

Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, Fla., February 9, 2022 – Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and approximately 1,100 stores, today announced the launch of an exclusive new line of greener, ready-to-use and commercial concentrated cleaning solutions from Highmark® ECO, to help customers clean responsibly and meet sustainability, diversity, performance and cost objectives in the new year.

“When developing our new Highmark® ECO cleaning line, we wanted to create a differentiating product line that supports the sustainability and diversity strategies of our customers and Office Depot collectively,” said Michael Davis, Divisional Merchandising Director for Cleaning, Facilities, and Breakroom Supplies for Office Depot. “We focused on building a line of cleaning solutions that made health and the environment a priority, with an eye towards supporting diversity goals as well. Office Depot’s Highmark® cleaning products meet the U.S. EPA Safer Product Standards and are manufactured in partnership with a nonprofit business employing people who are blind and visually impaired.”

The new Highmark® ECO cleaning line offers glass & mirror, multipurpose, bathroom, carpet and degreasing cleaning solutions that are:

Eco-Conscious – Solutions are all EPA Safer Choice Certified (3 products carry the USDA Bio Preferred Certification as well) and were designed to help customers earn points towards LEED Green Building certification

– Solutions are all EPA Safer Choice Certified (3 products carry the USDA Bio Preferred Certification as well) and were designed to help customers earn points towards LEED Green Building certification Greener – Solutions are Ammonia-Free, Phosphate-Free, PFAS-Free, and NPE-Free

– Solutions are Ammonia-Free, Phosphate-Free, PFAS-Free, and NPE-Free Differentiated – Unique dispensing options for concentrated solutions that make dilutions simple, easy and quick

– Unique dispensing options for concentrated solutions that make dilutions simple, easy and quick Diversity-Friendly – Manufactured in collaboration with a certified AbilityOne nonprofit business employing individuals who are blind and visually impaired

– Manufactured in collaboration with a certified AbilityOne nonprofit business employing individuals who are blind and visually impaired Made in the USA –Safer products without compromising quality and performance

For more on Office Depot’s Highmark® ECO line of ready-to-use products, which also includes greener breakroom supplies, visit officedepot.com/highmark. Office Depot Business Solutions Division customers can find more information on commercial cleaning solutions by visiting business.officedepot.com/highmark.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,100 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, ODP Business Solutions™, Varis™ and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

