Keeping Your Children Safe: How to Start a Conversation About Substance Abuse

Children who misuse prescription and other illegal drugs are often highly susceptible to a number of serious issues, including psychological distress, academic difficulties, poor social standing, and even run-ins with the justice system. Most of these youth tend to fall prey to irrational and impulsive decision-making at a young age, which leaves them with harsh life-long consequences.

The latest report from National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics estimated that nearly 2.08 million of 12-to-17-year-olds nationwide have used drugs in the last month alone. These figures show a staggering rise when compared to the figures that were reported by The Drug Abuse Warning Network (DAWN) study back in 1994.

No matter how harrowing this reality is to face, we cannot let our attention stray from the fact that our children are in danger. As parents and guardians, it’s our job to protect our kids against substance abuse disorder (SUD) by means of proper intervention and education. Kids look up to their parents from a young age, so their opinions about drinking, smoking, and recreational drug use will definitely shape their child’s outlook.

If a person has already developed drug dependence, it can be very challenging to uncover the root cause of their problem, which is why it is important to properly equip your kids with useful information from the start. Here are some ideas to start a conversation with your kids on general health and safety that will help you destigmatize this highly essential topic.

How Should I Talk To My Preteen Child About Substance Abuse?

For parents, it is critical to seize every teachable moment that comes by and try to make the best of it. Kids at this age are heavily influenced by TV characters from movies and cartoons, so if a scene pops up where someone is smoking or drinking, this is a great opportunity to talk to them about the adverse effects of those habits.

A similar situation may present itself when you go out in a public place, where you may spot someone smoking. It is important to maintain a calm and reasonable tone while talking to your kids about such topics, in order for the words to make a positive impact. Remember to take feedback from your kids, too, so they know that you are really paying attention to their concerns as well.

How Should I Approach My Teenager About Substance Abuse?

You will have to diversify your approach to educating your kids as they grow older. Their influences will change over time, which means that you will need to find the right platform to connect with them when discussing sensitive topics.

Many teens are likely to have friends who use alcohol and drugs, so it’s imperative to understand your teen’s thoughts on drugs beforehand. Talk to them about the consequences of drugs and alcohol, especially the dangers of driving under the influence. Give them practical examples and instances from real-life events, which have cost people severe injuries and even their lives.

Make them aware of legal challenges such as jail time and the impact a criminal record can have on the academic and professional life of someone. Check with local drug treatment centers near you if they have any educational programs for teenagers. These programs can be a great opportunity to educate your child in a group setting, where they can relate with others in the same capacity.

Protecting Your Children From Illicit Substances

Communication is the best tool in your arsenal when it comes to creating awareness about drug dependency. Many studies have indicated that, regardless of age, people respond much better to education than other forms of curbing substance abuse.

Help your kids understand the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle. Give them plenty of opportunities to engage with constructive hobbies, sports, and other co-curricular activities. The momentum built at a young age by pairing helpful facts and good morale can go a long way to guide your children out of dangerous and high-risk situations.

A transparent, open family environment – one that’s free from judgment and scrutiny – can boost your child’s self-esteem in many ways. This is the first step towards creating a safe and drug-free society. However, if you need more information on this subject for yourself, a friend, or your child, don’t hesitate to talk to a healthcare professional. In doing so, you can better help protect your child from illicit substances.