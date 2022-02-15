HADASSAH FLORIDA ATLANTIC 2022 EXECUTIVE BOARD INSTALLED

Chamber Member Update

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Hadassah chapter leaders and guests gathered together outdoors at the Lawton Chiles Park Pavilion on Thursday, February 3 to participate in the Installation and celebration of Hadassah Florida Atlantic’s 2022 Executive Board and to honor 2021 Chapter Presidents.

Roz Kantor, a member of Hadassah’s National Board installed Bobbi Prager, as Florida Atlantic Region President joined by Marilyn Fields – Area VP, Susan Wakshul – Education & Advocacy VP, Robin London – Philanthropy VP, Gail Dinnerstein – Membership VP, Sheila Steinberg – Recording Secretary, Marcia Ledewitz – Corresponding Secretary and Dianne Shangold – Treasurer (in absentia).

The Installation themed “Soaring to Success” was preceded with music performed by the Ukulele Society, awarding of Certificates to 2021 Chapter Presidents and concluded with a picnic-style kosher boxed lunch.

You can contact the Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region office by email: [email protected] or call: 561-498-1012.

The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region is home to 50 chapters and 22,000 members in Palm Beach, Martin & St. Lucie Counties and is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is the largest Jewish women’s organization in the United States. With nearly 300,000 members, Associates and supporters, Hadassah brings women together to effect change and advocate on such critical issues as ensuring the security of Israel, combating antisemitism and promoting women’s health. Through the Hadassah Medical Organization’s (HMO) two hospitals in Jerusalem, Hadassah delivers exemplary patient care to over a million people every year and supports world-renowned medical research. HMO serves without regard to race, religion or nationality.For more information, visit www.hadassah.org.