Boca Beat, 02/04
- Not only was Ed Morse Automotive Group the official automotive partner of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl game played in December, but they surprised the crowd at halftime with a new car giveaway to a Purple Heart Recipient. Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group, teamed up with Santa Claus to randomly pick a name out of a hat of almost 100 Purple Heart Recipients.
- On Friday, February 11 at 6 pm, Jason Legienza, an 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, will be seeing, for the first time, his custom-made “magic wheels” fantasy creation at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Health Specialty Center Magic Wheels & Special Deals event at Centennial Park (120 E. Ocean Ave.). In addition to the 6 pm “Magic Wheels” unveiling, this free event, which runs from 5 pm – 8 pm, will include food trucks, children’s activities, music and a showcase in which local organizations will be selling products created for and/or sold by individuals with disabilities. An ASL interpreter will be provided.
- Palm Beach State College has received a $20,000 donation from philanthropist Laura Finfrock to launch a scholarship for Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County members at the Smith & Moore Family Teen Center in Belle Glade.
- Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) and Hopportunities partnered to host their First Annual Cornhole for the Kids Tournament on Saturday, January 29, 2022. at Hopportunities, 440 NE 5th Ave., Delray Beach. All proceeds benefit ACCF programs, serving more than 700 local children and families.
- As the sun set over the International Polo Club Palm Beach (IPC) on January 13, American Humane hosted a philanthropic cocktail event to honor brave heroes on both ends of the leash. Military working dogs, who valiantly serve alongside American troops to keep them safe from IEDs and other dangers, are too often retired overseas and are not able to be brought back home to their former handlers.
- Place of Hope, ranked top in the nation and state of Florida for youth development, shelter and crisis services in 2021, concluded an inaugural peer-to-peer fundraising campaign as part of the organization’s Champions for Children initiative called 20 for 20. The 20 for 20 challenge celebrated 20 years operations while encouraging 20 fundraisers to organize their own give backs to raise funds for Place of Hope. The Champions’ successful efforts collectively raised more than $50,000.
- The Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Palm Beach County introduces E-Certify, a new service that allows online ordering of electronic certified court documents.
- Florida Atlantic University’s Board of Trustees has unanimously approved a 10-year facilities use agreement with Bezos Academy. This agreement will open a tuition-free, Montessori-inspired preschool for low-income families adjacent to FAU’s A.D. Henderson University School on FAU’s Boca Raton campus in fall 2022.
- The Breakers Palm Beach, one of America’s most iconic resort destinations, will debut an exclusive sculptural art exhibition (Tuesday, February 1 – Tuesday, March 1, 2022) by Colombian artist, Mercedes Salazar. Open to the public at several of the property’s boutiques, this installation will feature hand-woven, three-dimensional forms, and Salazar herself will host a special meet & greet at the hotel’s News & Gourmet shop on February 2, 2022, from 11 AM to 2 PM.
- Palm Beach State College’s Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center, in partnership with the School District of Palm Beach County and in cooperation with Florida Humanities, is hosting a traveling exhibition called “Water/Ways” from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program.
