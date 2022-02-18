Axe Payments joins the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

Chamber Member Update

Axe Payments is a recognized leader in the payment processing industry. Nearly 20,000 businesses nationwide look to us to help design and execute customized merchant processing strategies that save money without causing business disruption. All merchants understand that when a consumer pays for goods or services with a credit card, processing fees always apply. Axe Payments offers our merchants a choice in determining who pays these processing fees.

With our Traditional Processing solution, the merchant pays all fees associated with processing credit cards.

With our Cash Discount/Surcharge Program, Axe Payments merchants receive 100% of the purchase price, regardless of payment type, by automatically adding a convenience fee to any customer transaction being paid by credit card. The convenience fee covers all of the merchants processing costs (and generally equipment too).

Whether a merchant chooses to absorb the processing fees or take advantage of the Axe Payments Zero Processing Fees Program, we are fully equipped to support business needs. Funding is next day, and we provide 24/7 support.

Beyond processing, Axe Payments is able to offer industry agnostic integrations and solutions, customized to individual merchant needs.

For more information please call 610-721-2793