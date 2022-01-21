Boca Beat, 01/21
- The Rotary Club of Boca Raton, along with host the City of Boca Raton, will present on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. the 18th Annual Future Stars Performing Arts Competition. Thanks to host, the City of Boca Raton, Future Stars will return this year to the beautiful Mizner Park Amphitheater in Downtown Boca Raton.
- In honor of legendary actress Betty White and her love of animals, Delivery Dudes has announced it will donate a portion of its delivery fees this Sunday and Monday (January 16-17) to American Humane, Ms. White’s favorite difference-making charity. All customers have to do is use the code “BETTY” at checkout when ordering those days, and Delivery Dudes will donate a percentage of the delivery fee.
- The recent spike in COVID-19 infections from the Omicron variant continues to create staffing and operational challenges in our community. Local nonprofit Boca Helping Hands is currently short-handed and in need of volunteers to help feed the community.
- The Big Bounce America, home of the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House, rolls into Boca Raton, Florida from Friday, January 21st through Sunday, January, 23rd 2022 at Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park. Produced by XL Event Lab, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and features four massive inflatable attractions. The quartet of inflatables includes the 13,000 sq. ft. World’s Largest Bounce House; Sport Slam, featuring a customized sports arena; an incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE. The Big Bounce America continues to turn up the wow-factor and push the limits of family-friendly entertainment to new heights!
- Boca Raton resident Steven E. Bernstein has made a $1 million gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Mr. Bernstein’s contribution emanates from the Bernstein Family Foundation, which he runs with his daughter, Abby Rose Bernstein Henderson.
- The Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF) is out to break its record of collecting 100,000 diapers for The Diaper Bank, Covering South Florida, during the BWCF Diaper Drive. Diapers can be ordered online at bocawestfoundation.org/2022-diaper-drive/ or dropped off at Boca West Realty Office, 20583 Boca West Drive, Boca Raton from now until the end of February. Since the start of the Covid 19 pandemic, diaper requests have increased by 27%. Diapers in size 4, 5 and 6 are particularly needed.
- A small, Palm Beach County nonprofit organization was surprised recently with an $8,000 grant, including equipment for a broadcasting studio and unrestricted funds, as part of Home Depot Foundation’s Nationwide Operation Surprise Campaign.
- Within the framework of the month of love and friendship, Teatro Insight active its performances with the monologue, Who is Ela Mor? by Mirna Gonzalez in Boca Raton.
- Style meets commitment this Valentine’s Day as the Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller hosts a group wedding event at one of the most iconic locations in Palm Beach County.
- Each year on the third Monday of January, America honors the birth, life and dream of Martin Luther King, Jr. To commemorate this day and his legacy, the Women of Color (WOC) and Men of Color (MOC) Associate Resource Groups (ARGs) at Office Depot raised funds for Elevate Together™ powered by Round It Up America, a nonprofit initiative designed to address systemic discrimination and historical racial disparities in business growth and profitability in Black and Hispanic communities.
- Two West Palm Beach musicians from The Salvation Army’s Florida Brass Band participated in the Tournament of Roses Parade on January 1, 2022, in Pasadena, California. Trombone player, Lensky Petion and Bradley Calixsti, who plays the cornet, were selected to join other musicians from across the country and the world as part of The Salvation Army’s Tournament of Roses Band. This was the 98th consecutive year that a Salvation Army Band marched in the Parade.
