Tristan Thompson reportedly expecting another child

Image courtesy of TMZ

Professional athlete Tristan Thompson is reportedly expecting his third child.

As reported by The Cut, Thompson is expecting a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Nichols claims that Thompson is the father of her child and is seeking child support.

She is also seeking reimbursement for pregnancy costs and other medical expenses. However, Thompsons wants a paternity test on the baby once it is born.

Thompson claims that the two of them were only intimate during Nicholas’ 30th birthday party in March. However, Nicholas states that their affair started at least five months before the party.

If the child is his, this will be Thompson’s third child. Thompson has a three-year-old daughter with Khloé Kardashian and a four-year-old son with Jordan Craig.