Local Kansas City Bar Claps Back at Jackson Mahomes

If you know anything about football, you know that Patrick Mahomes is a household name of amazing plays, long balls, and championships. If you know anything about TikTok, you know that Patrick’s younger brother, Jackson, is known for always making a complete fool of himself.

When he’s not dumping water on opposing fans’ heads, he is seen dancing on the Sean Taylor memorial for Tik Tok views, and now he has taken his “celebrity” status to a whole new level, bashing local businesses.

The subject of his ire over the weekend was downtown Kansas City bar SoT. Jackson took his Instagram stories to let it be known that the restaurant didn’t treat him properly, or at least how he expected to be treated. “The service is absolutely terrible and the servers are so rude,” Mahomes said to his 255,000-plus followers in a now-deleted video.

Despite being attacked by Mahomes’ followers on social media, SoT posted an “apology” that doubled as diss on the bar’s Facebook page.

It’s time to have a talk.

Today we are experiencing a lot of activity over social media regarding a recent visit paid to us by an unhappy guest. This person happens to have a lot of followers on social media and therefore it is something that we cannot ignore.

Voice, reach and influence are power. In our case, and with many businesses that are locally owned, the power of a few social media personalities can make or break that business. This grants these people this certain power to affect our livelihoods.

There are those who have built their influence by being responsible, informed, positive and sincere.

There are also those that have built their followings by being the opposite.

That being said, we have some apologies to make.

Dear @jacksonmahomes

We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them.

We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small.

We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business.

We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego.

We are sorry you didn’t reach out to us first before taking to social media, but then again that is an expectation we would have from a mature and rational person, not someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout.

We have not been fortunate enough to be born into a much more talented and much more famous family but we would like to think that if we did have that much luck- we would use our influence in more responsible ways.

We hope our apology finds you well