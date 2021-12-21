Keep Your Laundry Looking and Smelling Great All Summer Long

Never underestimate the power of scent. When you first open that dryer door or pull a warm, freshly laundered shirt over your head, you feel good, confident, clean and ready to face the day. You might not consciously think it, but you feel it. But in summer, long days outdoors result in frequent clothing changes and towel usage, creating “loads” more smelly laundry than usual.

Wondering how to make your favorite clothes stay bright and last longer? Want those sheets smelling great for guests long after they’re laundered? Here are some of the best tips from Ensueño laundry care experts:

• Prep your clothes. Separating colors is a no-brainer, but be sure to secure clothing as well. Zip zippers, attach Velcro and fasten snaps to avoid snags and hang-ups that can ruin clothing. Check all pockets too—many cell phones and important papers have found a watery grave when accidentally run through the wash.

• Choose a scent. A survey by Ensueño found 63 percent of detergent users prefer a great scent. For a pick-me-up every time you dress or dry off, find a long-lasting one you love. For an extra scent lift, choose brands that use the same aroma across all of their products — like Ensueño, which just launched its liquid detergent and Scent Booster dryer sheets in the same great scents (spring fresh and violet bouquet) as their popular fabric softener. By using the same scent from start to finish, you’ll give your laundry a long-lasting boost of freshness and avoid cocktailing scents that can compete.

• Adjust your water temperature. Use the right water temperature for the soil level and the type of garments you’re washing. Use hot water to remove germs and heavy soil (though some fabrics are too delicate for hot and can bleed, so check the label carefully), warm water for good cleaning action without much wrinkling or fading, and cold water for delicate items or bright colors that might run or fade, dulling your whites.

• Choose the right detergent. Powders sometimes fail to dissolve in cooler water temperatures and pods can get really expensive. The new Ensueño Liquid Detergent deep cleans and delivers stain-fighting power and color-fading protection so you smell fresh, you look fresh and you feel fresh — a trifecta of laundered confidence.

• Boost softness. Use fabric softeners and dryer sheets to cut laundry time and make your laundry irresistibly soft and great-smelling. Fabric softeners also help keep clothes wrinkle- and static-free and help protect your clothing from wear and tear, lengthening garment life. Ensueño’s long-lasting fragrances are inspired by nature and their plant-based softening agents lock that fresh-from-the-wash aroma into every fiber of clothing for weeks.

Ensueño products can be found at favorite retailers including Walmart, Sam’s Club and Family Dollar. To find more ways to love your laundry, as well as tips to keep your family looking its best, visit www.ensueno.us.

The summer can be the trickiest time of year to keep garments looking and smelling their best. With a few smart strategies, you can ensure clothes stay bright and fresh all season.