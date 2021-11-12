Olympic gymnast Suni Lee pepper-sprayed in California

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee was pepper-sprayed in Los Angeles.

As reported by WRBL, Lee states that she was a victim of an anti-Asian attack.

Lee told PopSugar that she and her friends, who were all of Asian descent, were waiting for an Uber after returning from the Tokyo Olympics.

She states that a car sped by and someone shouted racial taunts.

Lee states that one of the passengers of the car pepper-sprayed her arm as they passed by. The Olympic gymnast did not state where in Los Angeles the incident occurred.

“I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do or control because they skirted off. I didn’t do anything to them and having the reputation, it’s so hard because I didn’t want to do anything that could get me into trouble. I just let it happen,” says Lee to PopSugar.