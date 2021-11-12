Published On: Fri, Nov 12th, 2021

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee pepper-sprayed in California

Image courtesy of Alabama Local News

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee was pepper-sprayed in Los Angeles.

As reported by WRBL, Lee states that she was a victim of an anti-Asian attack.

Lee told PopSugar that she and her friends, who were all of Asian descent, were waiting for an Uber after returning from the Tokyo Olympics.

She states that a car sped by and someone shouted racial taunts. 

Lee states that one of the passengers of the car pepper-sprayed her arm as they passed by. The Olympic gymnast did not state where in Los Angeles the incident occurred. 

“I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do or control because they skirted off. I didn’t do anything to them and having the reputation, it’s so hard because I didn’t want to do anything that could get me into trouble. I just let it happen,” says Lee to PopSugar.

About the Author

- Lauren is a junior at Nova Southeastern University who is studying Communications, Creative Writing, and Strategic Communications. In her free time, she loves to go to the beach and writing what's on her mind.

