Mariah Carey release new “All I Want for Christmas is You” teaser

Image courtesy of NBC News

Mariah Carey drops a new teaser trailer to her hit Christmas song.

As reported by NBC News, Carey released a new teaser to “All I Want for Christmas is You” on Twitter shortly after Halloween weekend.

In the teaser video, Carey is seen wearing a sharpling red gown and carrying a candy-cane striped baseball bat.

The singer walks out to the front porch to pumpkins that read “IT’S NOT TIME.”

Carey smashes one of the pumpkins as her Christmas hit plays in the background of the video.

Carey continues the video in a Santa-inspired bodysuit, throws confetti and plays with ornaments. The video also shows a quick shot of a present labeled “11/5” hinting at something more.

Last year, Carey released a special, “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” on Apple TV. the special included artist Ariana Grande, Snoop Dog and Jennifer Hudson.