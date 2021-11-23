James Judd to conduct Boca Raton Symphonia’s two December concerts

By: Dale King

The Boca Raton Symphonia, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, announced that James Judd will conduct the orchestra during its two December concerts on Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5, both at 3 p.m., at the Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School, 3900 Jog Road, Boca Raton.

Alexander Platt, who was scheduled to conduct the programs during the Symphonia’s opening weekend, is unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances, orchestra officials said.

James Judd will conduct the Boca Raton Symphonia during its first two concerts of the season Dec. 4 and 5.

Judd was music director of the Florida Philharmonic. He has also served as assistant conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra and associate music director of the European Union Youth Orchestra. He has appeared with the Florida Grand Opera and founded the Miami Music Project.



Grammy-winning classical guitarist Jason Vieaux will be the guest artist for the first two concerts of the season. Vieaux was described by NPR as “perhaps the most precise and soulful classical guitarist of his generation.” Among his extensive discography is the 2015 album, Play, which won a Grammy for Best Classical Instrumental Solo.

The December concert programs include The Quiet One from the Lyric Suite (arranged by Alexander Platt); Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez and Symphony in C by Bizet.



Individual tickets start at $50 per person. Information on subscriptions, single concert tickets and programs is available at thesymphonia.org, by calling 561-376-3848, or by emailing [email protected].



The Symphonia’s performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists.