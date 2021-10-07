South Beach Seafood Festival is Back! October 20 – 23, 2021

Florida’s Biggest & Best Seafood Extravaganza returns to South Beach!

By Kenny Spahn

Good news, fellow Foodies – and especially you Seafoodies — The South Beach Seafood Festival is almost here! After having to cancel last year due to the pandemic, the famed outdoor food & drink Festival (#SobeSeafood) is returning, on Saturday, October 23, along the iconic sands of South Beach. The festival kicks off south Florida’s famed Stone Crab Season, with four days of food, fun, culinary competitions, creative cocktails, South Beach scenery, and general seafood frenzy. Now celebrating its 9th year, this “culinary showcase of epic proportions showcases South Florida’s leading chefs and culinary masterminds through various interactive events where guests experience the best seafood in Miami, and kick off our world-renowned stone crab season.” The acclaimed culinary extravaganza has garnered substantial accolades, including “Top Food Festival in the US” by Food Network & USA Today, “The Best Seafood Festival in the US” by the Travel Channel,“Top 5 Chef Competition” by Food Network, “Top Foodie Event in the FALL” by Forbes Travel, and “Best Chef Beach Bash” by Ocean Drive. And the best part, it all goes to benefit a great cause in Miami Dade County with CI Foundation’s EAT SMART program.

Non Stop Food, Drinks & Fun under the sun!

The week’s signature event is the 9th Annual South Beach Seafood Festival along the majestic South Beach. This showcase event spans five full blocks, as an expected 10,000 seafoodies come to enjoy a day of fun, drinks, live entertainment, and fun in the South Beach sun. It all starts at noon, and goes on for seven full hours — or nine full hours for VIPs! So get ready sample Stone Crabs, Stone Crabs, and more Stone Crabs — along with a hundred-or-so other offerings, from Sushi and Ceviche, to Lobster Rolls and Shrimp Gyros; to Shrimp Tacos and Mahi Sliders, to Crab Cakes and Conch Fritters, along with assorted sides, desserts, beverages, and surprises. And it gets even better, with free all-day open bars for everyone!

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to sample seafood sensations from over two dozen of south Florida’s hottest restaurants and top Chefs, along an expansive 5-block party venue on the beach, including: A Fish Called Avalon, Cafe Avanti, Café Bernie, Cielito Artisan Pops, CJ’s Crab Shack, CrepeMaker of Kendall, Ella’s Oyster Bar, Kosushi, Pubbelly Sushi, Red the Steakhouse, Tacos & Tattoos, Tanuki, The Lobster Shack, Truluck’s, Wynwood Parlor, and more.

All guests can enjoy the festival (with full safety measures in effect thanks to the expansive 5-block site). So pop into the signature Jack Daniel’s Pavilion and cool off with a frozen Jack & Coke, or hang out at the Pacifico Beach Club with DJs spinning tunes. Milam’s Markets also hosts a Culinary Showcase Kitchen on site that is always a happening place to be and offers guests an educational experience that also teaches you new ways to wine and dine from the comfort of your own homes.

In addition, VIP Guests also get exclusive access to their own private 2-block VIP village, where they can take a break from the sun under the cover of the GOYA VIP Culinary Pavilion, and enjoy exclusive tastings from GOYA’s Executive Chef Fernando Desa, along with local eateries Bodega Taqueria, Chef Billy G Catering, Dalia Mediterranean, Mau Miami, Osteria Morini, Papa’s Raw Bar, The Deck at Island Gardens, TUR Kitchen, and Vaitaire Seafood. Plus, of course, ample liquid libations including interactive experiences from Jack Daniels, Herradura, and specialty wine tastings from Master of Wines. VIP guests can also watch some live college football games on the jumbo screens, jam to the tunes of ROCKWELL Talent, and socialize with fellow VIP party-goers.

“But wait, there’s more!”

Before Saturday’s signature Grand Tasting, the Festival kicks off Wednesday, October 20, with An Evening at Joe’s Stone Crab (6:30 – 10 PM); followed by the fan favorite “Crabs, Slabs, and Cabs” party at the Shelborne on Thursday, October 21 from 7:30 – 10:30.

Then Friday, Oct 22 brings the ultimate VIP CHEF SHOWDOWN (7:00 – 11:00 pm), inside the GOYA CULINARY PAVILION on 12th Street & Ocean Drive. Here’s where 14 of South Florida’s top chefs do culinary battle in seven different seafood competitions. And the best part is, guests get to sample their master creations, along with creative cocktails and wines, and then vote for their favorite in each battle! Throughout the night, battling chefs will also be on the kitchen stage to put on a live show. A panel of judges, along with the guest votes, decide who takes the championship title for showcasing the best seafood in Miami. The competing Chefs represent some of south Florida’s most acclaimed restaurants, including: Beaker & Grey, Bodega, Dalia, Poseidon, UCHI, MAIA House, Papa’s Raw Bar, Rusty Pelican, Tacos & Tattoos, UCHI, and more. NBC’s own KELLY BLANCO will be back to MC the night as the official Chef Ref!

Celebrity Judges of this year’s CHEF SHOWDOWN include: Chef Andre Bienvenu of Joe’s Stone Crab, Chef Peter Vauthy (Red the Steakhouse), Chef Diego Oka (La Mar at Mandarin Oriental), Chef Fernando Desa (GOYA Foods), Sara Liss, Author of Miami Cooks, and Eddie Dominguez , the official “Foodie” of City National Bank.

See you in SoBe for the best seafood festival ever!

The South Beach Seafood Festival takes place Saturday, Oct 23 at Lummus Park (14th & Ocean Drive, on the beach) in Miami Beach from 12:00 noon – 7:00 pm (9:00 pm for VIP ticket holders). Festival ticket prices are $55 General Admission, $150 for VIP, or a complete Weekend Pass for $250, with additional options for a hotel package.

To purchase tickets go to: sobeseafoodfest.com/seafood-festival-tickets

For more information, visit: www.sobeseafoodfest.com; or contact [email protected]. Also check out Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @sobeseafoodfest.

About South Beach Seafood Festival:

South Beach Seafood Festival, brought to you by Jack Daniel’s, presented by GOYA Foods, and hosted by City of Miami Beach, Pacifico, and City National Bank, spans five blocks and welcomes over thousands of seafoodies to enjoy a curated culinary day of fun in the sun in the South Beach chic way. The Festival benefits theCommunity Initiatives (CI) Foundation, and its valiant EAT SMART program.

About CI Management: CI Management Group is a South Florida-based event management company with over 20 years of hosting non-profit fundraising events. In addition to its impressive client roster, CI Management is the managing partner and owner of South Beach Seafood Festival and other South Florida events, including the famed Las Olas Wine & Food Festival.

For more information about CI Management and its EAT SMART program, visit www.ci-mgt.com. Also Facebook or Instagram @wearecimgt, or call 305-255-3500.

About Restaurant Placement Group: Restaurant Placement Group is the exclusive recruiting, placement, and consulting service for the restaurant and hospitality industry. President Ken Spahn is a renowned food critic, culinary columnist, and restaurant consultant, and has been writing about the south Florida culinary scene for 20 years. For more information, please visit: www.RestaurantPlacement.com; or email [email protected]

TAGS: South Beach Seafood Festival, Miami Beach, Miami, Seafood, Events, Festivals, Food & Wine, Chefs, Restaurants, Restaurant Placement Group, Chef Competitions, RestaurantPlacement.com, CI Management, CI Foundation, EAT SMART