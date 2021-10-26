Princess Mako of Japan will relocate to New York

Image courtesy of NPR

Japan’s Princess Mako will move to New York after marrying outside royal blood.

As reported by NPR, the controversy delayed the marriage by three years.

The couple skipped a formal ceremony and registered their marriage at a local government office on Oct. 26.

The princess also declined to receive $1.3 million for leaving Japan’s royal family, which is custom for women of the royal family.

Princess Mako took her husband’s surname and became Mako Komuro, and both are 30 years old.

The former princess is the oldest of two daughters of Crown Prince Fumihito and is the niece of Emperor Naruhito.

After registering their marriage, the couple addressed questions made by the media. However, Mako states that some questions included false information.

“I felt fearful, pained and sad that incorrect information was taken as truth, and that these baseless stories spread,” says Mako.

The pair plans to relocate to New York where Kei Komuro works in a law firm. They are expected to return to New York in September.