Parker Playhouse reopens as ‘The Parker’ at renovated Fort Lauderdale site

By Dale King

Taking its name from the affectionate shorthand that fans have long used, the renovated Parker Playhouse reopened in September as “The Parker,” with new guest experiences and a line-up of top artists that builds on its more than half-century tradition as a stage for great entertainment.

“When the Broward Center began managing The Parker in 2005, it was immediately clear that the performers and audiences loved the hall but that it was in need of upgrades after so many years,” said Broward Center President and CEO Kelley Shanley.

“As a reflection of the important role The Parker has had in the cultural development of Fort Lauderdale, the city provided initial funding to jumpstart the campaign for The Parker. Thanks to Fort Lauderdale’s early support and that of many generous donors, we are now ready for The Parker’s revival as a vibrant, contemporary home for outstanding cultural and educational programming.

From the iconic exterior that has been incorporated into the soaring grand entrance of the S. Donald Sussman Lobby to the beloved continental seating and wide rows inside the warm elegance of Lillian S. Wells Hall, The Parker pays homage to the venue’s cherished history.

The Linda B. Haller Club debuts an all-new premium lounge with a stylish retro design, spacious bar and ample seating.

The Broward Performing Arts Foundation led the $30 million Campaign for The Parker and formally rededicated the venue in mid-September. Prior to the Campaign for the Parker, the Foundation raised more than $60 million to complete the Encore! capital campaign to renovate, renew and revitalize the Broward Center.

The Parker is located in Holiday Park at 707 N.E. Eighth Street in Fort Lauderdale. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service. Buy tickets online at ParkerPlayhouse.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The Parker’s 2021/2022 season continues with the following productions. Additional performances will be scheduled throughout the season.

A Solo Evening with Keb’ Mo; special guest The Brother Brothers | Nov. 2

Jackie Evancho | Nov. 7

Bruce Hornsby | Nov. 14

Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll | Nov. 19

The Outlaws – with special Guest Pat Travers | Dec. 3

Friends! The Musical Parody | Dec. 4

Whose Live Anyway? with Ryan Stiles, Jeff B. Davis, Greg Proops, Joel Murray Dec. 5

Paula Poundstone | Dec. 9

Lewis Black | Dec. 10

Village People 40th Anniversary Tour featuring original lead singer Victor Willis Dec. 11

Bee Gees Christmas – A Holiday Tribute | Dec. 22

Patton Oswalt | Dec. 27

State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine: Cinderella | Dec. 29

Stephanie J. Block with Seth Rudetsky Jan. 7

The Righteous Brothers Jan.15

Proud Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner Jan. 16

In the Light of Led Zeppelin – A Tribute | Jan. 22

Tango Fire | Jan. 30

A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul Featuring Damien Sneed | Feb 3

Santino Fontana with Seth Rudetsky | Feb. 5

The Life & Music of George Michael | Feb. 6

Los Lobos and Taj Mahal | Feb. 9

The Simon & Garfunkel Story | Feb. 11

Gino Vannelli | Feb. 27

Little River Band | March 5

Les Violons Du Roy with Jeremy Denk | March 8

Chris Botti | March 11 – 12

Laura Benanti with Seth Rudetsky | March 26

The Manhattan Transfer | March 27

Abba The Concert: A Tribute to Abba | March 31

Alan Cumming | April 1

Janis Ian with Tom Chapin & Livingston Taylor | April 2

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox | April 8

Todrick Hall: The Femuline Tour | April 13

Steve Hackett, Genesis Revisited 2022 | April 23

One Night of Queen performed by Garry Mullen and The Works | May 12

