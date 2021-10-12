Mark Harmon leaves “NCIS” after more than 18 seasons on the show

Image courtesy of Deadline Hollywood

Mark Harmon, actor in CBS’S “NCIS” has announced that he’s leaving the show. As reported by Deadline Hollywood, Harmon’s last episode with the show aired on Oct 11.

NCIS showrunner Steve Binder praised Harmon in a statement that tied to the show being aired.

“As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show,” says Binder.

“Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years…never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”

It is not clear if Harmon will return to “NCIS,” but CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl echoed Binder’s statement. “Mark’s always been part of the show, Mark’s always going to be part of the show,” says Kahl. “In terms of his on-air appearances, we’re just going to have to see how it plays out going forward.”