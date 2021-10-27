“Dune: Part 2” is officially confirmed

Image courtesy of IndieWire

“Dune: Part 2” has officially been greenlit and has a set release date.

As reported by WCLU Radio News, the announcement was made Oct. 26 and the second move is set to be released in 2023.

“Dune: Part 1” was released in theaters Oct. 22 and on HBO Max. The recently released movie shows the first half of the sci-fi story created by Frank Herbert.

The story follows Paul Atreides who is the heir to the House Atreides empire. The Atreides take control of the spice mining on planet Arrakis which leads to an attempted coup by the House Harkonnen.

Both Arteidies and Harkonnen meet the indigenous people of Arrakis, the Fremen. And Paul and his mother Lady Jessica, meet Fremen Chani and Stilfgar and the end of the first movie.

The announcement of the sequel was made over social media. A logo of “Dune: Part 2” was posted on Twitter along with the caption, “This is only the beginning. Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We’re excited to continue the journey!”