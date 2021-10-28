Dorit Kemsley of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was robbed during a home invasion.

As reported by CBS Los Angeles, the robbery occurred Oct. 27 at Kemsley’s Encino home.

Los Angeles police state that the robbery occurred around 10:50 p.m. and an unknown amount of property was taken.

Police also state that it was unclear whether Kemsley or others were home at the time of the robbery, but no one was injured.

Footage has been found that shows shattered glass from a sliding glass patio door. The patio door leads to the backyard, but no other evidence was found in the footage.

No arrests have been made at this time and police do not have immediate suspect information.

This is not the first time Kemsley was targeted by robbers. In 2018, a man was arrested for 13 burglaries of celebrity homes including Kemsley’s home.

And burglaries in upscale Los Angeles neighborhoods have been on a rise. Some victims include Rihanna, Demi Lovato, Adam Lambert and more.