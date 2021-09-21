Sarah Dash of Labelle has died at 76

Image courtesy of NPR

Sarah Dash, singer and co-founder of the group Labelle has died at age 76. As reported by NPR, Patti LaBelle announced Dash’s death on social media.

“Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. And I could always count on her to have my back! That’s who Sarah was … a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn’t have one,” says LaBella on Twitter.

Nona Hendryx, the third member of the group, also posted about Dash’s death on social media. “Words are inadequate so I will use few. We spoke a musical language, music says it best. Singing brought us together,” says Hendryx on Instagram.

Labelle was a girl group in 1971 where each member sang the lead and background voices. The group also had a futuristic look with spacesuits and feathered outfits. The group’s biggest hit was “Lady Marmalade.”

The girl group disbanded in 1976, but Dash continued performing as a solo artist. She was well known as a performer and recorded with Keith Richards and The Rolling Stones.

LaBelle wrote on social media about former friend and bandmate Dash. “I know that Sarah’s spirit and all that she has given to the world live on. And I pray that her precious memory brings us peace and comfort. Rest in power my dear sister. I love you always,” says LaBelle on Twitter.