PBSC cancels nearly $2.3 million in student debt

Palm Beach State College has erased nearly $2.3 million in student debt for more than 3,100 students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The move helped students settle unpaid account balances incurred during the pandemic and get back on track this fall to continue their education.

“The feedback from students has been emotional and sincere with each unique situation,’’ said James Duffie, vice president of finance and administration. “They have expressed relief and gratitude for this support during this challenging time. We’re pleased that Palm Beach State College was able to help our students overcome this financial barrier to get back on track with their education.”

The College used a portion of its Higher Education Emergency Relief III (HEERF III) institutional aid from the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March. It was the latest of three pools of stimulus funding PBSC received during the pandemic.