N’Golo Kante is out of Chelsea’s next match due to testing positive for Covid-19

Image courtesy of Firstpost

N’Golo Kante will not be playing in Chelsea’s Champion League match against Juventus after testing positive for Covid-19.

As reported by Firstpost, manager Thomas Tuchel confirms Kante’s condition. Tuchel states that Kante was not training on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Reece James will also be absent as James was injured during a game against Manchester City during the weekend.

The team’s manager also states that he doesn’t know how many players are vaccinated but states that he is vaccinated.

“I don’t know the percentage of players vaccinated actually. It’s not even that I don’t want to tell you but I simply don’t know it. Every time someone gets it here from us or from our group, it makes us very aware the COVID situation is not over,” says Tuchel.

“And we are also only a reflection of society, the players are adults and it’s a free choice if they want to get vaccinated or not. And I think we should accept it,” continues Tuchel.