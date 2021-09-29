Manny Pacquiao, boxing champion, announces retirement

Image courtesy of NPR

Only-eight division boxing champion Manny Pacquiao announces his retirement.

As reported by ESPN, the announcement was made Sept. 28, one month after a decision loss to Yordenis Ugas.

Pacquaio win his first title at 108 pounds and captured a title at 154 pounds. Most known for his fight against Floyd Mayweather, Pacquiao broke records with fights against boxers like Juan Manuel Marquez.

“Even me, I’m amazed at what I have done. The only boxer to hold world titles in four different decades and became the oldest boxer to win a world welterweight title, an amazing accomplishment,” says Pacquiao on social media.

“It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over. Today, I am announcing my retirement. I never thought that this day would come. As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people, for supporting Manny Pacquiao,” continues Pacquiao.

The famed boxer states that he will now run for president against Rodrigo Duterte. Pacquiao is currently a sitting senator in the Philippines and will run in the May election for president.

In a final statement, Pacquiao says goodbye o his supporters. “Goodbye, boxing. Thank you for changing my life. You gave me the chance to find a way out of poverty. Because of you, I was able to inspire people all over the world. Because of you, I have been given the courage to change more lives,” says Pacquiao.

“I will never forget what I have done and accomplished in my life. I can’t imagine that I have just heard the final bell.”