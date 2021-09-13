ISN’T THIS IS A FREE COUNTRY WHERE YOU’RE FREE TO INFECT WHOEVER COMES NEAR YOU WITH A DEADLY VIRUS?

Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times shows Veterans Affairs medical center in Washington after Department of Veterans Affairs issues vaccine mandate for its 115,000 frontline healthcare workers

Heavens no, freedom has its limits during wartime, I tell my friend Nancy J. Hite, The Strategic WealthAdvisor®️ CEO and Fiduciary. Thankfully mandates are winning the war against COVID-19. To back it up, I send her this article from MSN:

She emails me:

TOM, this is not about winning. This is about our Constitution and our democracy. Once you start removing our “individual” rights, the next removal of one of our rights becomes easier. You see the hypocrisy: Postal Workers, no mandate. Illegals crossing the border, NO MANDATE.—1.2MM to date spread across the country. You think this might add to the current wave of Covid/Delta being reported.

I fire back:

NANCY, when you’re in a war, of course it’s all about winning. The virus has invaded us, killing our citizens who are too stubborn, too uninformed about science to vaccinate. Our government has a constitutional right and duty to defend our country and its citizens by vaccination mandates to protect them from this scourge. This far outweighs any short-sighted allegiance to individual rights, for what good are they, my dear fiduciary friend, when your dead?

So, whose side are you on? Nancy’s or Tom’s. You’d better decide and get the vaccine so you can live through this!

