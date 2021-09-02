Famous Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla dies

Image courtesy of Deadline Hollywood

Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla dies at the age of 40. As reported by Deadline Hollywood, the Indian actor died suddenly and many reports from India claim that he had a heart attack. However, The BBC could not confirm Shukla’s cause of death.

After speaking to a local doctor in Mumbai it is confirmed that Shukla was dead upon arriving at a local hospital. Tributes have been pouring in since the news of the actor’s death.

Shukla started his career in modeling before debuting as an actor on the show ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na.’ Shukla continues his career in soap operas and reality shows before making his Bollywood debut in ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.’

Shukla has also starred in shows like ‘India’s Got Talent 6’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ where he won and highlighting his status as a high-profile figure in Indian culture.

Stars like Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and more have been spreading support after hearing about the actor’s death.

“Life and death are both baffling. But when someone as young as Sidharth Shukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad…Condolences to his family. RIP Sidharth,” says Ajay Devgn on Twitter. “Gosh this is heartbreaking!! May your soul RIP Sidharth Shukla. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” says Kiara Advani on Twitter.

“Unable to process this. Rest in peace, Sidharth Shukla. You were truly loved, by millions,” says Parineeti Chopra on Twitter.