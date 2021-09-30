Ellen Pompeo fights with Denzel Washington on “Grey’s Anatomy” set

Image courtesy of IndieWire

Ellen Pompeo and Denzel Washington argue on the set of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

As reported by IndieWire, the argument occurred when Washington directed an episode in 2016.

Pompeo recalled the fight that occurred between her and Washington on her podcast “Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo.”

Pompeo states that she argued with him after she went off-script while filming a scene.

“I was like, ‘Look at me when you apologize. Look at me.’ And that wasn’t in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my a**. He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do. I was like, ‘Listen, motherf******, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?’” says Pompeo.

The actress says that the tension between her and Washington was only limited to one incident. She claims that she has the “utmost respect for him as an actor and director” and that they got along for the remainder of the shoot.

Pompeo also states that the two remained friendly after the shoot as well. “So, we didn’t get through it without a fight, but that’s actors for you. Passionate and fiery and that’s where you get the magic, and that’s where you get the good stuff. So, it was an amazing experience, it really was,” says Pompeo.