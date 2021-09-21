Published On: Tue, Sep 21st, 2021

DIALOGUE LEADS TO BETTER INTERACTIONS!

`Dialogue and communication will benefit your life and the lives of others you interact with!

— Human beings are social creatures. Our lives are enriched by interacting with other people. In this vlog – ‘DIALOGUE LEADS TO BETTER INTERACTIONS!’ – I talk about the importance of dialogue in life, using several points to illustrate this principle, including a famous saying by the great poet T. S. Elliot. I hope you’ll enjoy the vlog! AND DON’T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE!

