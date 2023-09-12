Oldest and Newest Generations to Mix at New Day Care

Boca Raton, FL – What are toddler-size tables, chairs and toys doing in a room at The Volen Center Adult Day Care in East Boca?

Hopefully encouraging the oldest and newest generations to engage, relate and socialize, said Fuller Center CEO Ellyn Okrent and Brain Bowl founder, attorney Pam Higer-Polani.

The two were checking out what $100,000 could do from Brain Bowl proceeds to convert an empty room at Volen’s Boca location at 1515 W. Palmetto Park Road into a day care center for little kids. Outside, a well mulched space was waiting for a city permit for a play structure.

Already providing childcare and education from infants through teens for 900 children on two campuses in east and west Boca, this Fuller Center expansion evolved from what both women called “an inspiration.” “Remember when we brought the kids on stage?” Higer-Polani said about the annual fundraiser to raise awareness and support for people living with dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and related disorders.

Covid intervened, and it took five months for the project to come together. “We had to do everything. It was a team effort,” Okrent said, adding 24 children have signed up so far. The cost is $200 a week that includes meals and day care with activities from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fuller Center serves families that are 92% essential workers, according to their website. https://www.fullercenterfl.org/

“We need more kids and teachers,” Okrent said, adding to apply for jobs at https://www.fullercenterfl.org/careers/

The Junior League of Boca Raton and The Geo Group contributed to the new Brain Bowl Project. Junior League president Meghan Shea called the day care “close to our hearts.”

At a reception and Boca Chamber ribbon cutting, Okrent formally thanked Higer-Polani and the other contributors.

“This project meets the needs of our youngest and oldest,” she said.

By Marci Shatzman

Photo: Fuller Center