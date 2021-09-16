Boca Beat, 09.16
- The Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) will unveil its new Community Garden on Saturday, October 16 at 10 a.m. at Meadows Park at 1300 NW 8th Street, Boca Raton with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. As part of the garden’s re-opening, the City will be celebrating Arbor Day with a tree giveaway for City residents. The trees will be native and fruiting trees. More information will be provided by the City in the coming weeks.
- Since 2008, AVDA (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse) has implemented the Commit to Change: Violence Prevention Initiative in Palm Beach County as we believe one of the best ways to change individual’s beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors about domestic and dating violence is through education. In 2015, AVDA was awarded funding from the Office of Violence Against Women (OVW) to specifically work with local young men and boys to prevent domestic violence through education and mentoring. Through this mentoring, and in an effort to engage young men in promoting healthy relationships, the Committed Men Campaign was developed.
- The Florida Board of Governors recently appointed Earnie Ellison Jr. to the Florida Atlantic University Board of Trustees (FAU BOT). This is Ellison’s first time serving on the board. Veteran FAU BOT member, Anthony Barbar, returned to service thanks to an appointment by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “It is a great honor and privilege to serve as a member of the board of trustees,” Ellison said. “I look forward to working with my fellow board members, administration and faculty to ensure we far exceed the pursuit of excellence in preparing our students to be productive and contributing citizens.”
- Palm Beach State College is seeking nominations for its 2022 Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Awards. The awards recognize individuals and an organization for their contributions in the areas of education, diversity, race relations, social justice or economic empowerment.
- U.S. News and World Report today announced its 2022 Best Colleges rankings and named Lynn University one of the Most Innovative, Most International and Best Value universities in the south region. Today’s rankings demonstrate our commitment to providing an innovative, global and personalized experience,” said Lynn President Kevin M. Ross. “As an Apple Distinguished School since 2014, we redefine the classroom and prepare students for the real world through discussion and hands-on learning, leveraging technology to keep us connected.”
- n September 8, 2021, the Boca Raton Airport Authority proudly presented a $25,000 contribution to the Boca Raton Airport Scholarship, administered by the George Snow Scholarship Fund. The Boca Raton Airport Scholarship was established in 2017 and is awarded to Palm Beach County students pursuing careers in aviation and aerospace. “For the fifth year in a row, the Board unanimously approved the annual contribution of $25,000 to the endowment,” said the Boca Raton Airport Authority Executive Director Clara Bennett. “We are honored to make a positive impact on deserving local students in our community.”
- Fuller Center, a non-profit focused on embracing, educating and empowering under resourced children and families to achieve their full potential, will launch The Promise Program with 16 teenage participants this October. The Promise Program will provide teens with the opportunity to develop soft skills and good work habits, all necessary for future academic and employment success.
- The Racquet Center in Boca Raton has been awarded a 2021 Outstanding Facility Award from the United States Tennis Association (USTA) in the category of Public Courts: Large Tennis Center (11 or more courts). The Center is one of only 25 tennis facilities from across the United States and its territories that were recognized by the USTA, the national governing body for the sport of tennis and the recognized leader in promoting and developing the sport’s growth in the U.S.
- Total Wine’s 2nd annual “Wine and Wanderlust” event will take place in Miami and Boca Raton on Oct. 26 and 28
