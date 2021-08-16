Who’d Hire a CryptoNumbskull Like Me to Write Cryptopically?

But I am a good writer, in case you haven’t noticed yet from my many articles, books and hundreds of blogs, but there are content limits to my eclectic nature.

So, when my daughter Adrienne, President of TransMedia Group, emailed me that Coin Writer was looking for writers for cryptopubs who would pay writers for articles about crypto in crypto, I said I wasn’t cryptinterested.

While I’m sort of a cryptonumbskull, Adrienne Mazzone is the flip side of the coin currency. She has successfully promoted Timicoin in Texas, moderated many crypto webinars and did quite a bit of coin publicity at the major crypto conferences in Las Vegas and around the crypto country.

Now it appears cryptocurrency has brought forward a new wrinkle for writers.

With its value going in full swing, it’s no surprise everyone is after cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, but I have my hands full just shepherding my few equities, mostly blue-chip financials and tech stocks.

Due to that, finding a job that pays in cryptocurrency doesn’t move my needle much, but I am curious about all these cryptocurrency platforms looking for writers, including Today’s Gazette, Coincentral, NXT Alpha and Zycrypto, a top-performing news site and platform solely dedicated to cryptocurrency.

Apparently, they’re ever eager to break news, shakes things up a bit-coiny by hiring the right talent and paying him or her in–what else–cryptocurrency.

Then I’m seeing crypto consumer spending ballooning. At least, $1 billion is the low end of what they spent in just July.



That by itself is a compelling sign for crypto. Visa, one of the biggest financial services companies, not only sees the value in crypto-connected users, but it’s showing major evidence consumers are latching on.



But the breaking news is the $1 billion figure just counts people who use Visa products. That doesn’t include the hordes who made private transactions using crypto or shopped at businesses accepting it through a different company.



Holy CryptoCow!

So, if I want to apply as a writer who’ll accept payment in crypto, I’d better snap to it and learn more about crypto and why it’s becoming so popular throughout the ever expanding, sometimes contracting, crypto world.

Still, I’m wondering if I could get paid as a writer at least half in cash?

