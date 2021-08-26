Pentagon confirms explosion near Kabul airport

Image courtesy of CNBC

The Pentagon confirms that there have been two explosions near Hamid Karzai International airport, near Kabul.

As reported by CNBC, the explosions resulted in multiple U.S. and civilian casualties.

John Kirby, a Pentagon spokesperson, states that an explosion at the airport’s Abbey gate “was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of U.S. and civilian casualties.” Kirby also states that at least one other explosion occurred near Baron Hotel.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul state that there were reports of gunfire after the ‘large’ explosion. The embassy has also previously issued a security alert urging Americans to avoid or leave the airport.

In the last 24 hours, at least 13,400 people were evacuated out of Kabul on 91 military cargo aircraft flights. Since Aug. 14, around 95,700 people have been airlifted out of Afghanistan.

Secretary of State Antony Bliken states that there could be as many as 1,500 Americans left to evacuate.

The Pentagon will continue to update the public with more information.