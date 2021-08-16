Online casinos and their evolution in the mobile industry

New technologies came to simplify the life of humanity and with the use of mobile phones this theory is evidenced.

Currently, smartphones are an element of great importance in the life of any person. From a mobile you can communicate, inform yourself and even entertain yourself. In the use of this small device there are hours of attention in view of its innumerable functions that have changed the life of modern man. It is impressive, but that is how it was in the first phones, entertainment was not thought about, and these did not have built-in games, it was not until 1994 that Marathon launched a model with Tetris and in 1998 Snake gained a massive audience after becoming a standard game on Nokia phones.

Although the technology was still evolving, it took many years for games and telephony to intersect, but once the first mobile operating systems appeared, it did not stop. The companies discovered a great business in the fusion of video games and devices, and the best thing is that the public responded in the best way and now demands much more.

In 2003, with the emergence of 3G technology, the mobile gaming industry started and some time later the first mobile sites appeared, this is how gambling expanded and in 2007 the true phenomenon occurred with the arrival of smartphones to the market.

It was easier to be connected to any game regardless of where you are, thus starting the growth of the online gaming industry, and for this reason today there are more who use the cell phone to play than the computers themselves.

Successful products such as bar slot machines and other categories are now offered on online casino platforms as mobile games in view of the acceptance they have had among users. There may be some obvious differences between playing on a mobile or a computer, but the preference for smartphones has led the best online casinos like allvideoslots.com/cn/ to offer mobile applications and versions for iOS and Android.

There was no doubt an adaptation by game software creators who understood that smartphones were here to stay. They would no longer just focus on computer games, but they had to enter the mobile segment.

Technical problems began to appear, for example, it was difficult to create video slots in a format compatible with Apple due to the use of Flash, it also happened in Android in the third version of the operating system, but they did not stop and they got the possibility of reprogramming existing online slot machines in the HTML5 programming language so as not to follow the problems on mobiles, and today almost all online game providers are based on the HTML5 platform.

Estimates indicate that by 2025 a good part of mobile traffic will come from 5G networks. This would bring significant improvements for online games especially for casinos in view of total stability for players. In addition, the new devices will be developed with special characteristics that meet the requirements of this technology, which is why there is talk of better quality of images and graphics that seek to capture even more mobile game users.