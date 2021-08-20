Mike Richards announces resignation from ‘Jeopardy!’

Image courtesy of NPR

Mike Richards has announced that he will be stepping down as one of the new hosts of ‘Jeopardy!’. As reported by NPR, Richards is stepping down due to formal reports of detailed sexiest and other inappropriate comments made from his former podcast.

Reports of Richards’ remarks come after having earlier allegations of a hostile work environment. There were also comments about how he was chosen for the role of host.

“We support Mike’s decision to step down as host. We were surprised this week to learn of Mike’s 2013/2014 podcast and the offensive language he used in the past. We have spoken with him about our concerns and our expectations moving forward,” says a Sony Pictures Television spokesperson.

Richards, however, will continue to lead the game show. The show’s producers will continue their search for someone to host alongside Mayim Bialik.

“In the meantime, we will be bringing back guest hosts to continue production for the new season. It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter,” says Richards in a message to the staff.

Richards has since apologized for the comments made on his previous podcast.