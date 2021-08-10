Levi & Associates Insurance Join Fast Growing PCF Insurance Services Network

Chamber Member Update

Salt Lake City, UT – DATE – PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Levi & Associates Insurance, located in Boca Raton, Florida. As part of the partnership, Levi & Associates Insurance Founder & President, Barry Levi, will become an owner and partner of PCF Insurance Services.

Established in 1993, Levi & Associates Insurance specialize in assisting small businesses create custom solutions for their business and insurance needs, the agency insures more companies in Palm Beach County, FL, than any other agency in the area. The agency also focuses on businesses with multiple locations.

“Barry has built an incredible agency with his associates and has developed a stalwart reputation with his clients,” said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO, and founder of PCF. “Partnering with PCF will allow Barry and his team to continue to build and expand the legacy of their agency and accelerate their growth trajectory.”

Levi & Associates Insurance becomes the latest of a large list of successful insurance agencies to benefit from PCF’s extensive infrastructure of resources and services. The partnership between PCF and Levi & Associates Insurance will allow the agency to simplify its business functions with finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations.

In addition, Levi & Associates Insurance will have access to a premier selection of Network Benefits including the PCF University, the Employee Equity Program, and opportunities to collaborate and discuss business opportunities with other PCF partners.

“The timing of this partnership couldn’t have been more opportune,” said Barry Levi, founder and president of Levi & Associates Insurance. “PCF has been developing so many exciting initiatives to increase agency growth that we had to jump on board and let them aid us on our path for growth.”

Learn more about Levi & Associates Insurance: www.leviinsurance.com.

About PCF

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, commercial, employee benefits, and workers’ compensation insurance products. PCF’s growing network and partnership philosophy drives greater access to the nation’s leading carriers and enables brokers to offer integrated risk management solutions bespoke to client challenges. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 30 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at https://www.pcfins.com/.

About Levi & Associates Insurance

As an established insurance brokerage company dating back to 1993, Levi & Associates offers the comprehensive, large-scale coverage that businesses expect, while still providing a personalized approach that families and employees connect with. Levi insures more companies in Palm Beach County than anyone else. No matter your insurance needs, Levi & Associates can develop a program tailored to your individual circumstances. Additional information can be found at www.leviinsurance.com.

Media Contact

Madelyne Van Hoff

PCF, Director of Marketing & Communication

[email protected]

801-372-2211